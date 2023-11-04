NBA YoungBoy Drops Surprise New Single & Music Video, “Slime Examination”: Stream

NBA YoungBoy is hand-down one of the most prolific rappers working right now, and to no one's surprise, he's still down to keep that work ethic up. Moreover, he just dropped a surprise new single and music video, "Slime Examination," and it's a doozy to say the least. The likely divisive track might be a single to the Baton Rouge MC's upcoming fourth album of 2023, Decided 2, which will be a sequel to his previous 2018 project. Even if it's not, the music video shows a good indication of where he's at in his life right now: cars, some female friends, family, luxury within a closed circle. It's exactly the kind of aspirational but also at-arms-length presentation that YB embodies.

However, you may be wondering why we predict that this will be a divisive track. That's because YoungBoy's vocals around the choruses and bridges is very shrill, perhaps the most strained that his voice has ever been up against a melody. Still, for all his online haters, you can't deny that it isn't at least a passionate performance from him. Lyrically, the 24-year-old talks about trying to find a balance between the streets, grief, his family, and his career. If you know his personal history and how he's requesting a change in his house arrest due to his mental health, you know how hard the intersection of these topics hits.

NBA YoungBoy's "Slime Examination": Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the instrumental here is pretty basic for the "Heard Of Me" artist: sad guitar licks, dry trap rhythms, and an overall minimal atmosphere. It might not be the best beat ever, but for hardcore fans, his vocal performance might be enough to carry it over the edge and increase hype for Decided 2, which drops next week (November 10). On that note, if you haven't heard "Slime Examination" yet, find it on YouTube, as it isn't on traditional streaming services as of writing this article. Let us know what you think about it in the comments and peep some standout bars below. As always, log back into HNHH for more on YoungBoy and the latest great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I done drove inside that Porsche and let her ride me like a surfboard,

Ridin' 'round in that Rolls, young n***a, get one if you work for it,

Partyin' with these hoes, I get holy, need to go to church for it,

Wanderin' inside the hole, I ain't had to use no cloak

