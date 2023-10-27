NBA Youngboy Claims He’s Being Blackballed By YouTube

NBA Youngboy has long found success with his music through YouTube. He's always generated a more than average percentage then most from the platform, but that may not be the case as much anymore. Youngboy shared a new video to social media where he complains about being "blackballed" by YouTube. At the end of the profanity laced video, he claims to not even care. "Suck my d*ck. I still don't give a f*ck. F*ck y'all."

Despite his attitude, it's worth looking into whether or not his presence on the platform is declining. His newest music video is off to a bit of a slow start by his standards with 530k views i in the 16 hours since it was released. But it wasn't the long ago that he was racking up even more impressive numbers. His last video "Heard Of Me" currently sits at 6.3 million views. Fans in the comments of the rant have alternative explanations for his decline in views. "Bro ain’t blackballed he js fallin off" one comment suggests. "He nothing without YouTube let’s talk about it" another agrees. Check out the full rant below.

NBA Youngboy Calls Out YouTube

Elsewhere in the comments fans call out Youngboy's victim mentality. "Bro is a self proclaimed gangsta who constantly portrays himself as a victim in every situation," and "He want to be hated so bad" two of the top comments read. That sentiment exists throughout the comment section where very few people express any sympathy for the rapper.

Overnight, NBA Youngboy announced his 4th new album of 2023. He also shared three new songs that are set to appear on the project. One of which got it's own music video, whose lack of success by Youngboy's standards likely lead to the rant. The project is a sequel to his 2018 album Decided that is fittingly called Decided 2. Fans won't have to wait long to hear it as the project is expected to arrive on November 10. What do you think of NBA Youngboy's claim that he's being blackballed by YouTube? Let us know in the comment section below.

