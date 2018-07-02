blackballed
- SportsColin Kaepernick Trends As Fans Want Him Alongside Taylor Swift At The Super BowlWould Colin even be interested?By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Addresses DJ Envy, Disses Him For Alleged Real Estate ScamNicki Minaj is showing no mercy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNBA Youngboy Claims He's Being Blackballed By YouTubeYoungboy ranted against the platforms treatment of his music in a new video. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhy Was Chief Keef Banned From The BET Awards?BET finally lifted their 10-year ban on Chief Keef and he'll be performing this weekend as part of the Hip-Hop 50 medley.By Aron A.
- MusicRuss Doesn't Believe Artists Can Be BlackballedHe questions how loyal an artist's fans really are if they're not buying or streaming releases.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Doesn't Accept Comparisons To Other Rappers Because He "Fights Ten Times Harder"He also seemed to answer rumors that he's broke by showing a massive amount of cash.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Stands Up For Mo’Nique, Asks Black Film Community To Start Casting Her AgainMo'Nique was "cancelled" after failing to thank director Lee Daniels while accepting her Oscar for "Precious."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCanibus Explains Why He Left Rap & Enlisted In U.S. ArmyCanibus says that after essentially being "blackballed," he realized that he wanted to "make a difference" and leave rap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Rejects Idea That He's Been Blackballed By Streaming PlatformsHe checked a Twitter user who suggested he was getting into selling NFTs because he was being shunned over his scandal.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Blackballed From Radio As "Levitating" Gets Pulled From Station RotationThe success of Dua Lipa and DaBaby's "Levitating" single is reportedly being hampered due to the rapper's Rolling Loud comments.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicNLE Choppa Claims To Be Blackballed After YouTube Removes "Paradise" VideoHe released the music video earlier today (11.24) but it was taken down within hours.By Erika Marie
- SportsColin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Blackballing Eric ReidColin Kaepernick called out the NFL for blackballing Eric Reid, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Numbers6ix9ine Tries To Argue His Album Didn't Flop, Disses Trippie Redd & Lil DurkTekashi 6ix9ine tries to convince the masses that his album did not flop, comparing his pure album sales to Trippie Redd's, Lil Durk's, and Lil Tjay's.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Predicts Young Chop's Fate In New SongKevin Gates comments on the Young Chop vs. The World situation in a new quarantine song.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTory Lanez Posts Alarming Message After Going Off On InterscopeTory Lanez is going to war. By Mitch Findlay
- FootballLivestream Colin Kaepernick's NFL WorkoutThe moment has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- BasketballCharles Oakley Claims The NBA Blackballed Him After MSG IncidentOakley is disappointed in the NBA.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsColin Kaepernick Looks NFL-Ready In New Workout Video: WatchKaepernick still has an undying desire to play the game he loves. By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDJ Envy Finally Admits He Blackballed Nicki MinajHis decision stems from a feud between the rapper and another DJ.By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Gates Reflects On Lil Wayne Threatening To "Blackball" HimKevin Gates thanks Lil Wayne for teaching him a hard lesson. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipLee Daniels Responds To Mo’Nique's "Blackballed" Claims: "She’s Really Wrong"Lee Daniels is putting his foot down. By Chantilly Post