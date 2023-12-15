Nicki Minaj Addresses DJ Envy, Disses Him For Alleged Real Estate Scam

Nicki Minaj is someone who has a lengthy list of enemies. Overall, some of this has been self-inflicted. However, there are quite a few out there who just hate blindly. If you were to go on social media, you would see wars between the Barbz and her Antis. For those who may not know, an Anti is Stan Twitter speak for someone who is against a particular artist. The Barbz feel like there are coordinated attacks to take down Nicki, and that is something that has always been a point of contention.

Recently, Nicki claimed that Billboard might be trying to take sales away from her. Of course, this united the Barbz who are doing everything they can to get her numbers up. Furthermore, Minaj also went after none other than DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club. Envy had previously said he doesn't play Minaj's music on the radio. Nicki took that as her being blackballed, and she had something to say about it. She even took a swipe at a pending legal situation that allegedly involved Envy.

Nicki Minaj Had Time Last Night

"Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio?" Nicki asked. "Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh... We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD." For those who don't know, Envy has been implicated in the Cesar Pina real estate fraud case. Although Envy says he was a victim, there are some other victims who allege he was complicit in the whole thing.

Whether or not Envy decides to respond to this, remains to be seen. No matter what, it is clear that Minaj is showing very little mercy to those who have wronged her in the past. Let us know what you think of her tactics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

