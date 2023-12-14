Justine Skye Stands Up For Nicki Minaj Amid Online Backlash

Nicki has been facing some drama following "Pink Friday 2."

BYLavender Alexandria
Nicki Minaj is a controversial figure online for many reasons. She often leans into the drama and creates some of it on her own. But there's still plenty of evidence that she gets more scrutiny than many of her contemporaries. That's been heightened in the past week. Mostly because she's re-entered the public eye in a major way following the release of Pink Friday 2. The album rode in on a massive wave of hype as her first new project in 5 years. She also spent much of this year teasing its release.

Now for a variety of reasons, some fans online aren't happy with Nicki. Part of it is because of the various shots she takes at other female rappers across the album. Many noted when the tracklist was announced that while she works with some of the biggest men in rap today, none of her female contemporaries appear on the album. Part of that is likely because she takes some shots at other big names like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion on the album. Though she made sure to shut down any rumors of a potential beef with Doja Cat. But amid lots of fan discussion online about Nicki's behavior and creative output, Justine Skye came to her defense. Read Skye's full tweet below.

Justine Skye Backing Nicki Minaj

"Nicki has always been animated and theatrical in her own way, from day one," Skye's tweet begins. She explains that it was that very nature of her personality that helped turn her into the superstar she is today. Then she pivots to observations on the ways black women at large suffer in the music industry.

"I hate how comfortable and quick our community is to join together in negativity towards successful black women/men before lifting them up," Skye continues. "Some of y'all are focused n the wrong thing and then wonder why the stereotypical path for black artist is when they blow up they "forget their people." What do you think of Justine Skye's statement in defense of Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

