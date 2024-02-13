Nicki Minaj Unblocks Erica Banks On Twitter

Nicki Minaj's fans are still feeling the aftermath of her beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Even as Nicki's song "Big Foot" plummeted down the Hot 100 departing after just one week and Megan's is still going strong in the top 20, fans are still debating the beef. Though Nicki doubled down repeatedly in the days following the release of "Big Foot" both artists have been pretty quiet about it in the last few weeks.

That's why fans are feasting for any new updates. That included the revelation that Nicki had actually unblocked one of Megan Thee Stallion's other rivals. She has previously had Erica Banks blocked on Twitter but that clearly isn't the case anymore. Earlier this week Nicki posted the pretty innocuous tweet "wyd," which didn't mean much on its own. Banks responded, saying "Girl nothing, in the bed wyd?" Despite the seemingly pretty normally interaction fans honed in on the fact that Banks could even see her Tweet in the first place. Check out the interaction and some fan responses to it below.

Nicki Minaj And Erica Banks Twitter Interaction

In the comments of a post recapping the interaction, fans have mixed reactions. Some point out how funny it is that Nicki only unblocked Erica once she started beef with somebody Erica was already beefing with. "She only un blocked cus you her opps’s OPP!" one of the top comments reads. Others criticized Nicki more directly for the way she's handled all of the beef. "Nicki corny af" another one of the most liked comments reads.

Last year Nicki Minaj released her new album Pink Friday 2. Later this year she's taking the record on a massive multi-continent tour. She added new dates to the already robust tour line-up twice and Monica recently announced she'd be opening for part of it. What do you think of Erica Banks being able to respond to Nicki Minaj on Twitter again after being unblocked? Let us know in the comment section below.

