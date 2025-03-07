Tory Lanez Insinuates The Industry Is Blackballing Him After Dropping New Album "PETERSON"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tory Lanez attends Triller After Dark on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tory Lanez recorded his new album "PETERSON" entirely behind bars, and also focused on incarceration heavily in his lyricism.

Tory Lanez became the subject of a lot of media controversy following his conviction and 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. That saga began far before the court came to a verdict, and it continues far beyond the decision. He spoke a lot about these topics and a lot more on his new album PETERSON, which he recorded in prison and used as a vehicle to speak on his situation and the theme of incarceration. Following its release, some of the Brampton rapper and singer's fans accused the industry of blackballing him by not promoting the release or allegedly hiding it on digital streaming platforms.

"Tory Lanez is the perfect example of what true manipulation and blackballing in the music industry is," one fan posited on Twitter. "You will not find Tory's new album or any songs from it visible on any DSP platform. This is proof there is an effort to silence him. You wouldn't even know he dropped." "Still won't stop me," the Umbrella leader responded to this tweet by screenshotting it for his Instagram Story and including his response as a text box.

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Elsewhere on PETERSON, Tory Lanez also reflected on his relationship with past flame and current supporter, Iggy Azalea. "It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she block me," he remarked on the song "9$ide X Amethyst." "Amethyst, if you ever hear this s**t, shorty, call me / You know that I'm always making spicy b***hes salty / Need to come correct 'cause all that s**t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee / New me come correct because the old me was the wrong me." As for his Megan Thee Stallion situation, her legal team wants to question him for their lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz for defamation over her coverage of the two rappers' case.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez has already spoken on how he supports people going against music industry restrictions in his view. For example, during an interview with the Full Send podcast, he explained why he's supporting Drake in his UMG battle in a call from prison. Whether or not these theories are true, they energize a lot of fans right now. Hopefully they can enjoy the music without worrying so much about how others are engaging with it.

