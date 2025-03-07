Tory Lanez Thanks Chris Brown For Paying For His Legal Fees On New Album "PETERSON"

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown have both faced a lot of controversies over the years, which makes them kindred spirits in their efforts to overcome their past. The former just released his new album PETERSON recorded entirely from prison. On it, he thanked Breezy for helping him out with his legal fees at a point in which he didn't have a lot of financial security or agency.

"Where was you n***as when I was in Cali f***ed up with no covers to bundle up? / Only real n***a that helped me was Chris Brown, that really my brother, bruh," Tory Lanez rapped on "T.D.F(feat. DSTNY) x LA County Jail." "I had no real, like, access to my funds," he remarked on the album's closer "Free Tory." "I was f***ed up. And my lawyer wanted over, like, a quarter million to represent me for the appeal. So, you know, I start hollering at all my rap friends, my celebrity friends, and nobody was there. N***as treating me like I was dead and this n***a Chris Brown, n***a, I'll never forget it. This n***a Chris Brown came out of nowhere, bro, he just gave me the money. He said, 'Look, bro, when you get outside, n***a, holler at me. Hope you come home.' That a real n***a, bro."

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Case

For those unaware, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence following a conviction over shooting Megan Thee Stallion a couple of years ago. That case continues to develop in ugly ways, with a restraining order request against Tory, a defamation lawsuit against a blogger in his favor, and continued harassment of the Houston femcee on behalf of fans.