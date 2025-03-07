Tory Lanez Bashes Roc Nation And Ex Attorney On New Song "Verdict Day"

Tory Lanez did it. The rapper recorded an album in prison over the course of three weeks. He hyped it up and he delivered. Unsurprisingly, Lanez has a lot to get off his chest. The rapper may be locked up but he has continued to battle Megan Thee Stallion in the court of public opinion. It was a foregone conclusion that Tory Lanez would touch on his legal situation at some point during PETERSON's runtime. We didn't expect him, however, to dedicate an entire song to Roc Nation.

"Verdict Day" sees Tory Lanez recount his feelings and frustrations the day he was sentenced to prison. He disses Shawn Holley, the attorney who represented him in the months leading up to his trial. He has filed legal complaints against Holley, claiming she had Roc Nation's best interest in mind during his trial, and he continues to spread this narrative in song. Tory Lanez also disses Megan Thee Stallion for good measure. "All the information I give her is at ROC. Y'all had my lawyer in y'all pocket she circling T’s," he spits. "And that’s why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me. It’s cause y'all paid for them ten years let’s keep it honest."

Tory Lanez Zelle Charges

Tory Lanez believes Shawn Holley was dispatched by Roc Nation, the label representing Megan, to make sure he lost the criminal trial. The rapper consequently sends more shots at the attorney in "Verdict Day." "Pinocchio contracts in the back they was all severed. Shawn Holley that’s a name I would call special," he raps. "Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead you. Go to your DNA expert and say don’t test you." Tory Lanez alludes to various legal conflicts that have arisen over the last few months, such as the allegations that he paid a blogger to spread misinformation about Megan Thee Stallion online.