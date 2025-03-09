Tory Lanez’s Ex-Attorney Addresses His Accusations About Megan Thee Stallion Case

On Friday, Tory Lanez dropped his new album, PETERSON. The project was recorded over three weeks from prison, and on it, he opens up about his legal battle. The performer even goes after his former attorney Shawn Holley. He accuses her of being paid by Megan Thee Stallion's management company, Roc Nation. He also slams her for allegedly “losing my bail hearings” and “working for my accuser.”

Earlier today, Holley released a statement in response to these accusations, vehemently denying them. “Mr. Peterson's claims have been investigated thoroughly by the State Bar and proven--on two separate occasions--to be meritless," she told XXL. "His own representative has acknowledged to me that he is making these knowingly false claims in a desperate attempt to say or do anything he can to get out of prison.”

Tory Lanez Drops PETERSON

"Again, I have never had any relationship or connection to Roc Nation and my loyalty throughout the time I represented Mr. Peterson was only to him,” she also added. “Finally, Mr. Peterson asked me to step down as his counsel when I refused to advance the defense he wanted to put forth. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me.” Holley isn't the only person Lanez disses on PETERSON, however. He also seemingly calls out Megan Thee Stallion using the AI-generated voice of Donald Trump.