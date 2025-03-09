Tory Lanez’s Ex-Attorney Addresses His Accusations About Megan Thee Stallion Case

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Tory Lanez Ex Attorney Addresses Accusations Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tory Lanez performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)
On Tory Lanez's new album "PETERSON," he opens up about his legal battle over Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting.

On Friday, Tory Lanez dropped his new album, PETERSON. The project was recorded over three weeks from prison, and on it, he opens up about his legal battle. The performer even goes after his former attorney Shawn Holley. He accuses her of being paid by Megan Thee Stallion's management company, Roc Nation. He also slams her for allegedly “losing my bail hearings” and “working for my accuser.” 

Earlier today, Holley released a statement in response to these accusations, vehemently denying them. “Mr. Peterson's claims have been investigated thoroughly by the State Bar and proven--on two separate occasions--to be meritless," she told XXL. "His own representative has acknowledged to me that he is making these knowingly false claims in a desperate attempt to say or do anything he can to get out of prison.”

Tory Lanez Drops PETERSON

"Again, I have never had any relationship or connection to Roc Nation and my loyalty throughout the time I represented Mr. Peterson was only to him,” she also added. “Finally, Mr. Peterson asked me to step down as his counsel when I refused to advance the defense he wanted to put forth. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me.” Holley isn't the only person Lanez disses on PETERSON, however. He also seemingly calls out Megan Thee Stallion using the AI-generated voice of Donald Trump.

“They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman,” the fake U.S. president can be heard saying later the song. “But the irony of it is, he protected two Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside.” He also references Meg's legal battle against Milagro Gramz. The femcee accuses the gossip blogger of working with Lanez to damage her reputation by spreading lies.

