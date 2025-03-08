Meghan Cuniff Shockingly Gives Tory Lanez Credit After He Called Her Out On New Album "PETERSON"

Tory Lanez sought to mend a few broken bridges on his new album PETERSON, looking to make things right with people in his past and give credit to those by his side today. But don't get it twisted, because he holds just as much contempt for the people he believes unrightfully put him in prison. The Canadian artist is currently serving a 10-year sentence for his conviction over shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and this is the first big project entirely written and recorded from behind bars. On the track "My Shayla (feat. DSTNY) * SPICE-RILLA, he specifically calls out reporter Meghann Cuniff.

"Meghann Cuniff been on payroll to play a dummy," Tory Lanez raps on the PETERSON cut. In her response via Twitter, she did something that much of the Umbrella thought the journalist would never do: give Tory credit. "I'm glad he pronounced my name correctly," Cuniff tweeted. For those unaware, her coverage of the Megan Thee Stallion case drew a lot of ire from Tory's fanbase. They felt like she took sides in her reporting and fed into "narratives" that they perceived as unrightfully plastered onto him.

Tory Lanez On Apple Music & Spotify

In fact, Tory Lanez and his fans claim that the industry is trying to blackball PETERSON's release. He cosigned a fan's scathing theory via an Instagram Story repost, and frequently viral lawyer Moe Gangat claims that Apple Music and Spotify are hiding the album from users. No hard information directly corroborates this at press time, so take this conspiracy with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, Lanez certainly struck a chord with his audience, and the technical achievement behind PETERSON shouldn't change how you look at his situation or vice versa, no matter where you stand.