Tory Lanez Seems To Promise More New Music On The Way In Social Media Message From Prison

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez New Music Message From Prison Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Tory Lanez attends the 1990 Farewell Party on June 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez just dropped his new album "PETERSON," which he recorded in prison and conceptualized around his incarceration.

Tory Lanez continues to draw a lot of controversy for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, but despite his legal troubles and developments, he seems more dedicated to his art than he's been in a long time. Recently, he dropped his new album PETERSON to the delight of fans, a project he described as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner" during an interview from jail. Speaking of messages behind bars, the Brampton artist recently took to his Instagram Story to give fans an exciting tease. "From Tory: Hope u enjoyed ..... imma spin the block tho ... [purple devil emoji]. Summer almost here," the post read.

As such, the Umbrella fanbase is ready for more new music and hopes that they're not just reaching with this IG Story message. But not everyone is a fan of Tory Lanez's new effort. His first week sales for the new album PETERSON totaled around 24K album-equivalent units, which many saw as a meager performance. However, considering the circumstances, just the release of this is an achievement. Other listeners who agreed didn't necessarily like the LP, though, as plenty of criticisms relating to lyrical content, song structures, and other elements emerged on the Internet.

Read More: Meghan Cuniff Shockingly Gives Tory Lanez Credit After He Called Her Out On New Album "PETERSON"

Tory Lanez Streaming Allegations

For example, Elliott Wilson recently spoke on the new album from Tory Lanez and explained why he doesn't like prison albums in general. "Not specific to him," the hip-hop journalist clarified. "I just don’t like the world where it’s like – I hate incarceration in general, but I also think that the idea that you’re now still part of this vibing society. It’s like, no, you were told to sit down. Deal with that."

Perhaps this new presumed release following PETERSON might deal with streaming repression that Tory Lanez fans alleged. Some listeners claimed on social media that platforms like Spotify and Apple Music sabotaged the release of this new album, a conspiracy theory that we have no concrete information to disprove or support at press time. At the end of the day, there are a lot of narratives and circumstances at play here, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Read More: Tory Lanez Shows Love To Kim Kardashian For Sharing His Song On Social Media

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Meghan Cuniff Tory Lanez New Album PETERSON Hip Hop News Music Meghan Cuniff Shockingly Gives Tory Lanez Credit After He Called Her Out On New Album "PETERSON" 2.1K
The Vince Staples Show, Premiere, Los Angeles Music Elliott Wilson Explains Why He Doesn't Like Jail Albums After Tory Lanez Drops "Peterson" 2.4K
Tory Lanez Industry Blackballing New Album PETERSON Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Insinuates The Industry Is Blackballing Him After Dropping New Album "PETERSON" 3.5K
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam Music Tory Lanez Finally Reveals Title & Artwork For His New Album 3.1K