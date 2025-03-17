Tory Lanez Seems To Promise More New Music On The Way In Social Media Message From Prison

Tory Lanez continues to draw a lot of controversy for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, but despite his legal troubles and developments, he seems more dedicated to his art than he's been in a long time. Recently, he dropped his new album PETERSON to the delight of fans, a project he described as "the first in-real-time prison album… recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner" during an interview from jail. Speaking of messages behind bars, the Brampton artist recently took to his Instagram Story to give fans an exciting tease. "From Tory: Hope u enjoyed ..... imma spin the block tho ... [purple devil emoji]. Summer almost here," the post read.

As such, the Umbrella fanbase is ready for more new music and hopes that they're not just reaching with this IG Story message. But not everyone is a fan of Tory Lanez's new effort. His first week sales for the new album PETERSON totaled around 24K album-equivalent units, which many saw as a meager performance. However, considering the circumstances, just the release of this is an achievement. Other listeners who agreed didn't necessarily like the LP, though, as plenty of criticisms relating to lyrical content, song structures, and other elements emerged on the Internet.

Tory Lanez Streaming Allegations

For example, Elliott Wilson recently spoke on the new album from Tory Lanez and explained why he doesn't like prison albums in general. "Not specific to him," the hip-hop journalist clarified. "I just don’t like the world where it’s like – I hate incarceration in general, but I also think that the idea that you’re now still part of this vibing society. It’s like, no, you were told to sit down. Deal with that."

Perhaps this new presumed release following PETERSON might deal with streaming repression that Tory Lanez fans alleged. Some listeners claimed on social media that platforms like Spotify and Apple Music sabotaged the release of this new album, a conspiracy theory that we have no concrete information to disprove or support at press time. At the end of the day, there are a lot of narratives and circumstances at play here, so take everything with a grain of salt.