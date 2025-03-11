Tory Lanez Responds To His Ex-Attorney’s Statement After Being Called Out On "PETERSON"

The ex-attorney of Tory Lanez, Shawn Holley, did not hold back against the rapper recently. She was called out on the song "Verdict Days x Lawyer Fees Interlude." The bars were blatant, accusing her of working undercover for Roc Nation, the Houston femcee's management team. He begins the attack by recalling how he wanted to stick to the defense he wanted to run with. "My lawyer keep on pressin' me to take it, I'm like, "Nah" / I ain't do the crime, so I'ma sit it down right here." Lanez then goes on to claim that "She's losin' my bail hearings, I feel like it's on purpose."

However, despite his trepidations, he stuck with Holley. But Tory Lanez eventually comes to the supposed truth as to why he's facing 10 years behind bars. "All the information I give her is at ROC / Y'all had my lawyer in y'all pocket, she circling T's." He then wraps up the series of bars, adding, "And that's why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me / It's 'cause y'all paid for them ten years, let's keep it honest." This eventually got to Shawn Holley. Overall, she feels he's done all of this to essentially make a desperate attempt to get out of prison.

Tory Lanez PETERSON

"Mr. Peterson's claims have been investigated thoroughly by the State Bar and proven --on two separate occasions-- to be meritless. His own representative has acknowledged to me that he is making these knowingly false claims in a desperate attempt to say or do anything he can to get out of prison." She then reaffirmed that her allegiance was only to Tory Lanez and never to Megan or Roc Nation. Then, Holley went for the gut punch. "Finally, Mr. Peterson asked me to step down as his counsel when I refused to advance the defense he wanted to put forth. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me."

After a few days, Tory eventually got to see her rebuttal and let's just say, he's not backing down. "From Tory : a lawyer making an official statement to an outlet like "XXL" should tell us all we need to know. …. PS : lying and trying to hide from public information is Astronomical work. 😂" Fans of his are certainly siding with him right now as they continue to back him amid his prison stay. PETERSON, where the aforementioned track is is found, landed on streaming this past Friday, March 7.