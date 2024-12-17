Best Hip-Hop Collaborations Of 2024

2024 featured plenty of memorable collaborations from NxWorries, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists.

The last year may have been marred with some of the most viral feuds in hip-hop history, but that doesn't mean 2024 wasn't filled with phenomenal hip-hop collaborations as well. Even while sparking one of the biggest rifts in years, Kendrick Lamar worked with both Metro Boomin and Future to kick off his war of words with Drake. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge finally reunited for a new NxWorries album, Boldy James once again partnered with Nicholas Craven, and ASAP Rocky even reached outside of the genre to tap the elusive folk singer, Jessica Pratt, for his Don't Be Dumb lead single. Altogether, the following hip-hop collaborations have helped lead 2024 to be one of the strongest stretches for hip-hop in recent memory.

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Arguably the most important song on this list for defining this year in hip-hop came from Future, Metro Boomin, and especially Kendrick Lamar. "Like That" launched one of the biggest feuds in the history of the genre, serving as an impetus for countless diss tracks including what may well be the song of the year. Lamar's fiery verse alone was so headline-grabbing, you might forget Metro Boomin and Future put together an amazing song around it. In what has amounted to a busy year for Future, he gave one of his best choruses when it mattered most.

Mach-Hommy, Kaytranada, & 03 Greedo - "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"

"#RICHAXXHAITIAN" is a show of force for Mach-Hommy. Teaming up with Kaytranada's quick-hitting, colorful production for a second time following 2021's "$payforhaiti," the underground rapper showcases his hypnotic flows in his most accessible way yet while staying true to his unparalleled lyrical and thematic depth. 03 Greedo chimes in to make singing along to the hook irresistible.

MIKE & Tony Seltzer - "Pinball"

MIKE has become a staple on year-end lists this decade and 2024 is no different. Teaming up with fellow Brooklyn producer Tony Seltzer, MIKE's latest project, Pinball, feels like a short and sweet victory lap following the biggest album of his career, Burning Desire. Across just 21 minutes, MIKE bounces over Seltzer's vibrant, shifting beats for some of his most confidently energetic music yet.

Earl Sweatshirt & El Cousteau - "Words2LiveBy"

El Cousteau included only one feature on his new album, Merci, Non Merci, but it alone was strong enough to position him among the best of the year. For "Words2LiveBy," he teamed up with the elusive Earl Sweatshirt to drop a career-best single. Earl's contribution has been getting ample attention on social media and rightfully so. With politically charged bars like “Free Gaza, we on the corner like Israelites," mixed with emotional proclamations such as, “I'm not okay, but I'm gon' be all right," he takes the song's title to heart. Cousteau's verse is nothing to slouch at either with its raspily delivered bars about dodging task forces and smoking more than Bob Marley.

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven - "Penalty of Leadership"

Penalty of Leadership arrived at the start of 2024, a year after Boldy James' near-fatal car accident that left him with broken vertebrae. The incident is everpresent across the project, whether it be a simple glance at the artwork or recognized through the languished vocals Boldy uses to deliver blunt bars about the incident on tracks like "Brand New Chanel Kicks." Together with Nicholas Craven's penchant for finding the perfect sample, Boldy easily dropped one of the best collaborative projects of the year.

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - "Why Lawd?"

Finally following up on their iconic 2016 collaboration, Yes Lawd!, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge proved why they've been able to retain excitement for a sophomore album for nearly a decade with the release of Why Lawd? Over the last eight years, .Paak has honed his craft with the release of several critically acclaimed albums, including the massively successful An Evening With Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, and the maturity shines through in 2024. The new effort features some of .Paak's most emotionally candid and vulnerable music yet, while Knxwledge provides a beautifully strung web of production for him to bare his soul across.

Sampha & Little Simz - "Satellite Business 2.0"

This year may have been a bit quieter for Sampha than 2023, but it's telling that he decided to work with Little Simz for the first single from the deluxe edition of his album, Lahai. “She’s one of my favourite artists," Sampha said of Simz in a press release caught by Rolling Stone. "Her confidence and creative bravery are so refreshing, it’s amazing to see someone giving so much to their art.” Reworking the original version of "Satellite Business," Simz joins in to give the track a bolstered level of passion through her existential verse, elevating it to one of the best collaborations of the year.

Doechii & JT - "Alter Ego"

It's been a career year for Doechii, who dropped her critically acclaimed third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, while also lending her talents to songs from high-profile artists such as Tyler, The Creator and Ab-Soul. The effort resulted in several Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. But before all that, she previewed the year that was to come with her single, "Alter Ego," with JT. Prophetically, the track kicks open with her emphatic bars announcing the arrival of "Doechii season."

A$AP Rocky & Jessica Pratt - "HIGHJACK"

While 2024 has come and gone without the long-awaited release of ASAP Rocky's fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, he has held fans over with some of his best music in years. On "HIGHJACK," he brags over beautiful backing vocals about his influence in both hip-hop and fashion while noting his marriage to Rihanna. He even seemingly throws a quick jab Drake's way by referencing the aforementioned, "Like That." And this is all before Jessica Pratt, who has been having a huge year of her own, fades in to close out the track with some of the best vocals on a hip-hop song this year.

Common & Pete Rock - "The Auditorium Vol. 1"