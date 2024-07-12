Common & Pete Rock Recapture The Good Old Days Of Hip-Hop On "The Auditorium Vol. 1"

Common did say "The Auditorium" is "in my top" and he was not lying.

Common and Pete Rock are two no brainer G.O.A.T.s of the genre. One is an elite and thought-provoking rhymer, and the other is a highly revered and meticulous producer. Moreover, when you combine those two types of talents together, you are bound to witness greatness. If we had one word to describe this Common and Pete album, The Auditorium Vol. 1, it would be that. From track one to 15, you are getting top-notch beats and sample flips, as well as impeccable verses about your typical Common fare. If there is one theme we picked up on from the singles to this project, it is that this dynamic tandem was looking to bring back the Golden Era of hip-hop.

Generally, most fans would consider that to be 1990s decade, an era which preached a focus on creativity and mindful writing. Overall, Common and Pete Rock do a near-flawless job at recapturing that period on The Auditorium Vol. 1 and it makes for a show-stopping passion project. Throughout the rollout of this collaboration offering, Common has repeatedly preached that they were aiming to make this for the love of it all and we can hear that undoubtedly. All in all, if you are someone who did grow up in the earlier stages of hip-hop's dominance, The Auditorium Vol. 1 is a great way to get your feet wet in the conscious hip-hop space this summer.

Read More: Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy Records In Controversial Instagram Post

Listen To The Auditorium Vol. 1 By Common & Pete Rock

The Auditorium Vol. 1 Tracklist: