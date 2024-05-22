Common Slices & Dices A Killer Boom-Bap Beat From Pete Rock On "Wise Up"

"Y’all gon’ think I’m just talking. But this new Pete Rock joint. I’ma see y’all when I come back, whenever I’m back, and y’all can tell me if I’m bulls***tin’ or not. "It’s in my top. I’ve had a couple people coming in saying, 'Yo, this is one of your best albums.' So, I’m excited about it." Those were the words of Common at a MusiCares panel in Santa Monica on April 22 when divulging on an upcoming project with acclaimed producer Pete Rock.

Outside of that we do not have a ton of information on the record just yet. However, what we can reveal is that Common and Pete are titling this project The Auditorium and that the lead single is here! Just moments ago, the 90's icons released "Wise Up" with a beautifully shot music video. If the chorus sample sounds familiar to any hip-hop heads out there, it is because Pete flipped MC Shan's "The Bridge."

Listen To "Wise Up" By Common & Pete Rock

It is a masterfully produced single and it shows that Pete Rock has still got it. Additionally, Common delivers a hungry and philosophical performance. "His is on the streets, mines is over instrumentals

The Lord sent my mental to be more than sentimental / The ventricles that I vent through are temples of what I been through. " If this project drops this year, we are in for a real treat.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Wise Up" by Common and Pete Rock? Does this get you excited for their rumored upcoming album The Auditorium? Is Common still one of the best lyricists of all time, why or why not? What aspect of the track is your favorite? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Common and Pete Rock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Parents tryna get they kids to eighteen, so they will us (Huh)

Youngins is restless, investments in vest-es

My man ain't from Dallas, but he know where the TECs is—hold 'em

My poker face is golden

Pedigree of a legacy that's stolen (Huh)

Wise like the old man wit' food in his beard

