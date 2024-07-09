Common Counts His Blessings On Pete-Rock Produced "Fortunate"

Common and philosophy go together like peanut butter and jelly.

With Common being one of the "old heads" so to speak in the current hip-hop landscape, the topics he is going to focus on are going to be different. That is especially true when you compare him to the younger crop of MCs. Obviously, the Chicago lyricist has always been a more socially conscious kind of MC. But still as you age, you start to look at life, and the choices you make, in a humbler and more grounded fashion. Common (52) is doing so on his latest single with Pete Rock, called "Fortunate". This is one of the four album cuts released ahead of the rapper/producer project The Auditorium Vol. 1.

The collaborative tape is due on July 12, so we are just counting down the hours at this point. While fans were certainly pumped for one of the greatest MCs of the 2000s to make a comeback, the hype is even higher now. After the first of the quartet dropped, "Wise Up", the expectations for the LP grew exponentially. Common is also on the record saying that this is a project he feels will be one of his best. We can certainly see that being the outcome and with philosophically dense cuts like "Fortunate" on the tape, it will be a sure-fire success. Over the beautifully sequenced beat from Pete, Common lists off all of things he is grateful for. Whether it be his friends, family, career, or simply living, it is breath of fresh of air and perfect for the summer.

