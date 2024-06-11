Common & Pete Rock Deliver Another Soulful Boom-Bap Jam With "Dreamin'"

Common and Pete Rock are not at the beginning of their careers anymore. Or are they? That is a question you have to ask yourself based on the way these two are still delivering at a high level. These two Midwest legends wowed fans with their recent collaboration "Wise Up" . On the lead single to their forthcoming rapper/producer album, The Auditorium Vol. 1, Pete flipped MC Shan's "The Bridge" to perfection. Couple that with the flawless drum pattern and meticulous flows from Common, the track has become an instant success. It has listeners' expectations for this album sky high and we do not foresee this tape failing. Part of the reason is because of this second offering from Common and Pete Rock, "Dreamin'".

This track is equally impressive on all fronts. Common brings the compelling and introspective lyrics and Pete Rock is in his bag with another lethal combo of a killer sample and drums. The "Daydreamin' and think of you" vocals are stunningly soulful and beautiful, as well as being perfectly mixed. Also giving this instrumental character are the triumphant horn sections and twinkly pianos. All of these elements are in perfect harmony with one another and signify that greatness is inbound on The Auditorium. Speaking of which, the collaboration album is due on July 12. Features will include Bilal, Jennifer Hudson, Posdnuos, and PJ. There will also be 15 tracks and a good chance of all killer and no filler. You can check out "Dreamin'" on all streaming platforms now or you can view the live session that dropped moments ago below. We guarantee you will not be disappointed.