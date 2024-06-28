Pete Rock Goes Bar For Bar With Common On "All Kind Of Ideas"

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" is going to be a top-tier release when it is all set and done.

It is safe to say that Common and Pete Rock are pouring their souls into this upcoming album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1. The July 12 release will be the first time this tandem has made a full-length effort together and so far, it has yet to disappoint. These East Coast legends have given fans two offerings from the tape, and they include "Wise Up" and "Dreamin'". Both cuts feature incredible jazzy, boom-bap production, as well as intricate lyricism from the Be MC. However, Common and Pete Rock are apparently looking to one up themselves, as "All Kind Of Ideas" proves to be equally impressive.

Things are a little different on this single, as Pete is now laying down some bars. "Keep your top five, I'm god's favorite producer / Sixteen bars of pressure, no metronome / Thinking outside the box, that's a better zone". It is clear that he wanted to deliver his best stuff as he is in fact trying to complement the lyrical mastermind that is Common. "On the mic, I'm Micah Parsons any subject I tackle / And grapple with wack dudes / And school n****s like black schools ‘cause they lack rules", the Chicago MC spits. Pete and Common have both been thrilled to share this passion project with fans since they first teased it, and we are just as anxious them to get this out on July 12.

Listen To "All Kind Of Ideas" By Common & Pete Rock

Quotable Lyrics: