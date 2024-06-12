Common And Pete Rock Announce Release Date For Collab Album

The vets are joining forces.

Common and Pete Rock have made magic together. They're two of the most venerated artists in hip-hop, with classic albums and songs dating back to the 1990s. They have nothing left to prove, which is what makes their decision to collab on an entire project so exciting. They are doing it strictly for the love of the art, and to quell the desires of fans who have spent years dreaming about a Com and Rock album. Now, we have an official release date for the album, which is titled The Auditorium, Vol. 1.

Common took to Instagram on June 11 to break the news. He revealed the album title and the release date in one fell swoop. He also gave some insight into its origins. "I am super geeked and supremely grateful to announce... The Auditorium Vol. 1 dropping July 12," he wrote. "We pray and hope that this music will move your spirit and be with you for the rest of your life. Thanks to all who helped make it happen and to all of you for the Supreme Love. GOD Bless." The rapper also discussed the anticipation surrounding the new album. He admitted that he felt great whenever fans voiced their excitement for such a long-anticipated collab. "It just makes me happy to be a part of this art form," Common noted.

Read More: Common Reveals Which Iconic Kanye West Beats He Turned Down

Common And Pete Rock Are Dropping On July 12

Common wasn't the only one who was excited to unveil the album. Pete Rock left a comment on the post with his own message. "I honor our friendship since 91 home slice lol," he noted. "This was a dream I had for years to come together with you on something." The producer also hyped up the results, telling fans it is well worth the wait. "Now we get to show everyone the results after working with each other on our 1st album ever," he added. "Man this is exciting my bro Thank you so much for this @Common."

The duo is best known for their 1996 single "The B*tch In Yoo," which was a diss record aimed at Ice Cube. Com and Rock discussed the diss during a recent appearance on Drink Champs. The latter went on to admit that he supported Common all the way, but was disappointed to learn that Ice Cube was mad at him. The two men reconciled when Ice Cube and Common squashed their beef in 1997. Common even gave Cube a shoutout on the album announcement, citing him as an inspiration.