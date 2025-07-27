Roc Nation Motions To Have Fat Joe Lawsuit Dismissed And Demands Lawyer Be Sanctioned

Roc Nation is pushing back hard in a high-profile lawsuit involving Fat Joe, asking a federal judge to dismiss the case and penalize the lawyer who sued the company.
The entertainment giant filed a motion for sanctions against attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Terrance Dixon, Fat Joe’s former hype man. The motion accuses Blackburn and Dixon of dragging Roc Nation into a lawsuit for headlines and leverage, not justice.
Roc Nation lawyers say the suit is part of a pattern by Blackburn to pressure defendants into settlements through media spectacle and inflated claims. Dixon worked with Fat Joe from 2005 to 2020, and claims he endured years of abuse, coercion and exploitation. His lawsuit alleges over 4,000 non-consensual sexual acts (including some involving minors), financial manipulation and threats.
Importantly, his suit also names Roc Nation, claiming that they helped facilitate and/or conceal the alleged crimes by managing Joe’s business affairs.
Fat Joe Lawsuit
Roc Nation denies involvement in covering up anything and says there’s no evidence linking them to the alleged conduct. They argue Dixon and Blackburn only named them in the lawsuit because of their high profile.
They say Blackburn used the same tactics in other cases, including what they describe as “threats of reputational harm” to get large settlements. The motion from Roc Nation requests that the court dismiss all claims against with prejudice, which would prevent Dixon from refiling. It also seeks reimbursement for legal expenses and calls for sanctions against Blackburn for "misusing the legal system."
The court has not made a decision on the motion. In addition to Roc Nation denying any wrongdoing, Fat Joe's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has also called the allegations untrue. He referred to the suit as an "extortionate demand," and stated that Blackburn has a history of abusing the courts for media attention. Dixon sued Joe for $20 million.