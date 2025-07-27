Roc Nation Motions To Have Fat Joe Lawsuit Dismissed And Demands Lawyer Be Sanctioned

Roc Nation motioned to have the case against Fat Joe dropped, saying that naming the company was an attempt at getting a large settlement.

The court has not made a decision on the motion. In addition to Roc Nation denying any wrongdoing, Fat Joe's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has also called the allegations untrue. He referred to the suit as an "extortionate demand," and stated that Blackburn has a history of abusing the courts for media attention. Dixon sued Joe for $20 million.

They say Blackburn used the same tactics in other cases, including what they describe as “threats of reputational harm” to get large settlements. The motion from Roc Nation requests that the court dismiss all claims against with prejudice, which would prevent Dixon from refiling. It also seeks reimbursement for legal expenses and calls for sanctions against Blackburn for "misusing the legal system."

