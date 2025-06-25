Fat Joe Finally Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations In Terrance Dixon’s Lawsuit

Fat Joe's former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, filed a $20 million lawsuit against him in New York, earlier this month.

Fat Joe has finally issued a direct response to Terrance Dixon’s bombshell lawsuit, in which he accuses the rapper of several disturbing allegations. They include alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” Additionally, Dixon alleges that Joe had sexual relations with minors.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, Joe wrote: "I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down. I've had individuals in my circle take my love and kindness for weakness, but how many times must we forgive them? I've had people steal from me, grow jealous of me, lie on me. Through it all, me and my family are the ones stuck dealing with the consequences of their bad decisions."

"If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," Fat Joe continued. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

Fat Joe Allegations

Fat Joe concluded by targeting Dixon’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, who has made headlines for multiple high-profile cases in recent months. He wrote: "Mr. Tyrone Blackburn attorney at law since you want the clout, we will finish you in court. The time of lawyers using their law license as a badge to extort people and destroy families with no evidence is over!! I'm not the one!! You've messed with the wrong one this time!!"

Dixon, who previously worked as a hypeman for Joe, filed his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, earlier this month. He's seeking up to $20 million in damages.

