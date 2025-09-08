Fat Joe and his legal team are accusing Tyrone Blackburn of allegedly using artificial intelligence to construct his legal citations in a motion to dismiss the rapper's defamation suit against him and his former hype-man, Terrance Dixon. As caught by AllHipHop, the new filing argues that Blackburn's case the case is riddled with “misrepresentations and fabrications of legal authority clearly generated by AI." It cites “at least ten instances” where Blackburn cited “hallucinated” case law.

The drama began when Dixon hired Blackburn to represent him in a case against Joe. He accused him of disturbing allegations across their years of working together. He alleged to have witnessed Joe have sexual relations with teenagers, commit financial fraud, and much more.

Fat Joe Allegations

Joe hired attorney Joe Tacopina to represent him in the case and release a fiery statement on social media. "I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," Fat Joe wrote. "I've had individuals in my circle take my love and kindness for weakness. But how many times must we forgive them? I've had people steal from me, grow jealous of me, lie on me. Through it all, me and my family are the ones stuck dealing with the consequences of their bad decisions."