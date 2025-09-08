Fat Joe Accuses Tyrone Blackburn Of Using AI To Create His Legal Defense

BY Cole Blake 317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Fat Joe is suing Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon for defamation after they filed a lawsuit against him, earlier this year.

Fat Joe and his legal team are accusing Tyrone Blackburn of allegedly using artificial intelligence to construct his legal citations in a motion to dismiss the rapper's defamation suit against him and his former hype-man, Terrance Dixon. As caught by AllHipHop, the new filing argues that Blackburn's case the case is riddled with “misrepresentations and fabrications of legal authority clearly generated by AI." It cites “at least ten instances” where Blackburn cited “hallucinated” case law.

The drama began when Dixon hired Blackburn to represent him in a case against Joe. He accused him of disturbing allegations across their years of working together. He alleged to have witnessed Joe have sexual relations with teenagers, commit financial fraud, and much more.

Read More: Who Was Summer Walker's Date To The VMAs?

Fat Joe Allegations

Joe hired attorney Joe Tacopina to represent him in the case and release a fiery statement on social media. "I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," Fat Joe wrote. "I've had individuals in my circle take my love and kindness for weakness. But how many times must we forgive them? I've had people steal from me, grow jealous of me, lie on me. Through it all, me and my family are the ones stuck dealing with the consequences of their bad decisions."

"If you get fired for doing something wrong, just take the L and live with it. But instead, they plot on your downfall as they watch you move on with your life," he continued. "They decide to go after one of the things you value the most - your reputation. They figure they can make up the most insane stories and, if they threaten you with a lawsuit, then you'll pay and they'll feel like they finally won. Problem with your theory, I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!" Blackburn tried to get Joe's defamation case thrown out in August.

Read More: Fat Joe Claims He's Lost Over $10 Million Due To Ex-Hypeman's Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls Music Fat Joe Finally Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations In Terrance Dixon’s Lawsuit 4.0K
fat-joe-roc-nation-hip-hop-news Music Roc Nation Motions To Have Fat Joe Lawsuit Dismissed And Demands Lawyer Be Sanctioned 2.0K
Fat Joe Lawyer Responds Lawsuit Alleged Crimes Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Lawyer Responds To Shocking $20 Million Lawsuit 1.9K
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night Music Fat Joe's SeaWorld Performance Leaves Fans Wholly Uninterested 3.2K
Comments 0