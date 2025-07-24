Fat Joe vehemently denied the disturbing allegations against him in a lawsuit from his former hypeman Terrance "T.A." Dixon and attorney Tyrone Blackburn. The plaintiff accused the rapper of sex trafficking a minor, withholding wages, statutory rape, ordering violence against Dixon, ghostwriting with lack of payment, and more.

According to AllHipHop, the Terror Squad MC claimed that this alleged extortion attempt and smear campaign cost him $10 million in potential business deals. His new amended complaint, according to court documents, blasts the original lawsuit. That filing accused Joey Crack of a five-year relationship with a 16-year-old during which he allegedly flew her out internationally and across state lines in the U.S.

Furthermore, he claims Dixon and his legal team weaponized allegedly false accusations to destroy his reputation and squeeze money out of him. Allegedly, this manifested via lost deals, and he seeks $15 million in damages – plus injunctive relief and other moves – to make up for these serious accusations.

As for the opportunities allegedly tarnished by the Fat Joe lawsuit, this includes a major television network reportedly canceling three primetime slots for $30K due to "current events." Also, the Joe & Jada podcast with fellow spitter Jadakiss reportedly lost three major sponsors, including a $675K ad deal. All in all, this allegedly cut the show's ad revenue by over 30 percent.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Joe's Rewind It grooming brand also reportedly missed out on three negotiations with retailers days after the lawsuit emerged. Overall, the "All The Way Up" artist estimated personal losses of over $10 million in this case, with more distance from other partners and potential projects.

In addition, Fat Joe accused Dixon and his team of threatening to involve the Department of Homeland Security if he didn't agree to their terms in a multi-million dollar settlement. The filing also accused attorney Tyrone Blackburn of unprofessional and unethical legal strategies, bringing up past criticisms from federal judges.