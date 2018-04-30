business deals
- MusicBhad Bhabie Demands Music App Cough Up $3M For Using Her Image: ReportBhad Bhabie wants the cheque cut.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Says Arrest Hurt His Image, Hopes Someone Will Take ResponsibilityT.I. wants somebody to make his pockets whole.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay Z Continues To Dodge Testimony After Not Showing Up In Federal CourtJay Z fails to answer his third court summons. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay Z Will Testify In Response To Subpoena, Under One ConditionWorking as a rap superstar makes it hard to find time. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay Z Hit With Subpoena Over $200 Million Rocawear DealJay Z has been ducking the court.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentLogan Paul Says He Wont Be Making Daily YouTube Vlogs AnymoreGood news for all the Logan Paul haters out there. By Matthew Parizot