Ja Rule Reveals Fat Joe's Mindset Amid Massive Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 123 Views
Ja Rule Fat Joe Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Fat Joe in attendance during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fat Joe and Ja Rule have a long hip-hop history together for their iconic 1990s and 2000s output, a bond that continues to this day.

Fat Joe was accused of having sexual relations with teenage girls, financial fraud, intimidation, and much more in a bombshell $20 million lawsuit from his former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon this week. It shocked many in the hip-hop world, but his close friend Ja Rule says he's keeping his head up despite these allegations.

TMZ reportedly spoke with the Murder Inc. hitmaker in New Jersey on Friday (June 20). Ja Rule was in town for Summer Jam, and he answered the outlet's questions about Joey Crack's legal situation.

But before that, Ja spoke on paying tribute to the late Irv Gotti during his performance. "It's heavy, you know?" he remarked. "I've gotten through the heavier parts of it because I've been doing it. It doesn't hit me as hard as it used to. But you know, I go in and out of my moments with dealing with my brother's passing. At the moment, I'm good right now."

Then, Ja Rule spoke on Fat Joe and how he's doing amid the allegations against him. "He's good, I actually spoke to Crack yesterday," he revealed. "I was asking him if he's still not available for tonight. *laughs* 'Cause he had a show. But yeah, he's good. He's in good spirits. It's fine."

Fat Joe Lawsuit
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls
Aug 26, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Recording artist Fat Joe attends the game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme," attorney Joe Tacopina stated regarding his client Fat Joe's lawsuit. "The allegations against [Fat Joe] are complete fabrications – lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. [Fat Joe] will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

Fat Joe already denied these allegations earlier this year, as he sued Dixon for spreading allegations about sexual relations with minors. Now, this situation devolved into a full-blown lawsuit, and we will see where it goes in court.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule's words suggest that the Terror Squad lyricist is just trying to keep his head down and handle this issue diligently in court. We will see if he makes any other sort of public statement on the matter.

