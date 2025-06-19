Fat Joe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit Over Disturbing Allegations Of Sex Acts With Minors & More

Fat Joe has yet to put out a statement regarding the allegations, but he's represented by attorney Joe Tacopina.

Fat Joe is facing a new lawsuit from his former hypeman, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, accusing him of alleged “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.” According to Variety, Dixon filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York with a trigger warning on the first page. The entire filing comes in at 157 pages and contains allegations that Joe had sexual relations with minors.

Over the course of working with Joe for over 16 years, Dixon alleges “he was coerced into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.” He also alleges he “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.” To that effect, he listed three separate Jane Does. He alleges one of them "would [perform] oral sex and other sexual acts" in exchange for "cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill."

Dixon further alleges that Joe was "in love" with the third Jane Doe. “Defendant was in love with Minor Doe 3. He even contemplated leaving his wife. The Defendant paid all Minor Doe 3’s bills and even took her overseas to his tour stops. He brought her to Florida and would put her up in a condo he rented a few blocks from his house with his wife,” the lawsuit states. “In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin describe in detail to Plaintiff how ‘inappropriate’ it was for Defendant, who was in his late 30s at the time, to be fawning over children.”

Fat Joe Response
Other allegations include Joe allegedly committing financial fraud and wage theft, using death threats and intimidation tactics to silence him, and more. Dixon has hired Tyrone Blackburn to represent him in the case. Blackburn previously made headlines by representing Lil Rod in his bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in 2024. With the lawsuit, Dixon is seeking up to $20 million in damages.

Fat Joe has yet to respond to the lawsuit. He is represented by attorney Joe Tacopina. Tacopina has previously drawn national attention for his defense of A$AP Rocky in his recent assault trial.

