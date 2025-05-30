Fat Joe Reveals How Ruff Ryders Saved Him From Man With Machine Gun

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper Fat Joe during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Fat Joe, he was attending the Grammys with Big Pun one year when their Los Angeles visit took a frightening turn.

During a recent episode of Joe and Jada, Fat Joe reflected on the West Coast-East Coast rivalry of the 90s, and how Ruff Ryders Entertainment ended up saving his life.

"Shout out to [Darrin Dean aka Dee 'The General'] and Icepick Jay," he began, per Complex. "They saved my life. Icepick Jay, he saved my life one time. They was going to get me, and you know, I had a lot of beef with the West Coast. I'm probably, and we're not stirring nothing up, but I'm probably the only rapper from New York that had physical beef with the West Coast. Like, real physical war. It went down."

Fat Joe continued, revealing that he was attending the Grammys in Los Angeles with Big Pun when the incident occurred. "There's a million cop cars in the street, and you know, it was like gang beef," he remembered. Despite the heavy police presence, officials missed a man walking around in a puffer jacket with a machine gun.

Fat Joe & Jadakiss

"We don't rat, but I'm looking like, 'Jesus Christ, don't nobody see?'" Fat Joe explained. "He looked at me like he could not go back to the hood without clapping Fat Joe. Not clapping, killing me. He had a machine gun. And so, it's a million cops out there. I f*cked up, 'cause we at the mansion. We knew whatever was going to happen, you know, don't go over there. And we still like dummies, [and] went out."

He claimed the gun-wielding man looked like he was "trying to figure out how to shoot [him] and get away" from the police. "He looked like a dog in rage," Fat Joe recalled. "Then out of nowhere, the door opens and Dee comes out. He's like, 'Yo Crack, what's up?' I looked at him [and] I said, 'Yo.'"

"He said, 'That's for you, Crack?'" he recounted. "He said, 'Yo, Icepick is going to turn this corner in a white van, y'all better just get in there. Get out of here.' So the van pull up, Icepick ain't even know he was saving us he was coming around to get Dee. ... God was with us, it was like six or seven of us. We got in that b*tch and left in the van. That guy was so confused, he ain't know where the f*ck we went 'cause it was too crowded."

