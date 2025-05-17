Fat Joe has become an attention-grabbing storyteller as he now enters the podcast landscape. A longtime die-hard New York Knicks fan, Joey Crack recalls a recent incident at the game involving 50 Cent and Joe Budden.

On the new Joe and Jada Podcast, Fat Joe brought up Budden and 50 while comparing the floor seats at Madison Square Garden during a NBA playoff game. Fat Joe and 50 Cent sat in "celebrity row" while Joe Buddens sat a few rows behind them. 50 would poke fun at Joe with a photo bomb shared on Instagram.

“I gotta be front row,” Joe admitted.

He gave the name “Joe Budden seats” to second- and third-row placements, suggesting that even seemingly prime locations can leave you vulnerable to unexpected confrontations. “You always gotta expect that the enemy might come front row,” said Fat Joe.

Joey Crack recounted his own similar moment with 50, recalling an awkward interaction at a Babyface concert. “We just squashed the beef, everybody’s cool. I’m second row…the man comes and sits right in front of me.”

The memory underscored the uneasy truces that often define relationships in the hip-hop world, even after public disputes appear settled.

Fat Joe Knicks

The April game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons served as the latest battleground. Joe Budden and 50 Cent were both in attendance. While Budden had previously suggested that 50 “needed therapy,” the Queens rapper used the encounter to flip the narrative.

He posted a photo from the arena showing Budden just behind him, looking uneasy. The caption: “I ran into Joe at the game, he said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!”

The photo went viral, with fans dissecting every facial expression. Tony Yayo, a longtime ally of 50 Cent, admitted he feared something might pop off when he realized both men were in the same space.

“I was scared for Joe Budden,” Yayo said on a separate podcast appearance. Still, he reasoned, “It’s the playoffs. You’re paying attention to the game.”

He compared Madison Square Garden to an airport, emphasizing its zero-tolerance environment. “If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. You start a fight courtside, you’re going to make the news.”