It's no secret that 50 Cent and Joe Budden aren't the best of friends. Luckily, however, they were able to keep things civil last month when they both attended the Knicks and Pistons game at Madison Square Garden. Based on photos that surfaced online after the event, the two of them even chatted briefly, indicating that they were willing to put their feud aside to enjoy the evening.

According to Tony Yayo, however, he wasn't so sure that would be the case. During a recent conversation with VladTV, he admitted that he was concerned for the podcast host after learning he attended the same game as Fif. “I was scared for Joe Budden,” he explained.

He added that he figured nothing serious would happen based on where they were. “It’s the playoffs. You’re paying attention to the game,” he said. “Madison Square Garden is like the airport. If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. It’s not a place you want to get into an altercation. You’re courtside. You start a fight there, you're gonna make the news.”

50 Cent & Joe Budden Beef

As news of 50 Cent and Budden's encounter spread online, Fif took to Instagram to poke fun at the ordeal. “I ran into Joe at the game, he said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!” he wrote at the time.

This was a nod to the remark that started their beef in the first place. In February, Budden criticized 50 Cent's response to Irv Gotti's passing, suggesting that he needs professional help.

“Hip-hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he claimed. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”