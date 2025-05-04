Tony Yayo Admits He Was “Scared” For Joe Budden At Knicks Game With 50 Cent

BY Caroline Fisher 1462 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tony Yayo Scared Joe Budden 50 Cent Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden sat behind 50 Cent at the Knicks and Pistons game at Madison Square Garden last month, and even chatted briefly despite their beef.

It's no secret that 50 Cent and Joe Budden aren't the best of friends. Luckily, however, they were able to keep things civil last month when they both attended the Knicks and Pistons game at Madison Square Garden. Based on photos that surfaced online after the event, the two of them even chatted briefly, indicating that they were willing to put their feud aside to enjoy the evening.

According to Tony Yayo, however, he wasn't so sure that would be the case. During a recent conversation with VladTV, he admitted that he was concerned for the podcast host after learning he attended the same game as Fif. “I was scared for Joe Budden,” he explained.

He added that he figured nothing serious would happen based on where they were. “It’s the playoffs. You’re paying attention to the game,” he said. “Madison Square Garden is like the airport. If you pop off there, you’re banned forever. It’s not a place you want to get into an altercation. You’re courtside. You start a fight there, you're gonna make the news.”

Read More: 50 Cent Is Headed To Chinatown In New Series

50 Cent & Joe Budden Beef

As news of 50 Cent and Budden's encounter spread online, Fif took to Instagram to poke fun at the ordeal. “I ran into Joe at the game, he said I don’t need Therapy No MORE!” he wrote at the time.

This was a nod to the remark that started their beef in the first place. In February, Budden criticized 50 Cent's response to Irv Gotti's passing, suggesting that he needs professional help.

“Hip-hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” he claimed. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

50 Cent went on to post AI-generated images of Budden sleepwalking in the nude. This was a reference to his now-dismissed court case stemming from him sleepwalking naked and trying to enter a neighbor's apartment.

Read More: Tony Yayo On Shannon Sharpe: "Everybody Could Make Mistakes Over Some Good C**chie"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Joe Budden Instagram Troll Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Turns Joe Budden's Own Words Against Him In Latest Instagram Troll 2.7K
50 cent Music 50 Cent Goes Berserk On Joe Budden After Stating He Needs Therapy For Trolling Irv Gotti 9.7K
50 Cent Cryptic Message Joe Budden Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Sends Joe Budden Cryptic Message After “Spooky” Strip Club Incident 5.1K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake Likes AI-Generated Image Of Joe Budden In Underwear Shared By 50 Cent 2.2K