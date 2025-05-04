50 Cent Is Headed To Chinatown In New Series

After creating a hugely successful franchise in Power, 50 Cent will continue to explore New York’s underground. He will be headed to Chinatown.

On Friday, the entertainment mogul shared cryptic Instagram posts that hint at a gritty expansion rooted in the area’s underworld history.

In the post, 50 poses with Peter Chin, former leader of the Ghost Shadows gang. The caption reads: “I’m gonna bring you the real, PETER CHIN. CHINATOWN’S most powerful. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody.”

He also shared a photo of Chin’s memoir, In the Ghost Shadows, which recounts his rise through Chinatown’s gang world in the late 20th century. The post hints at Chin’s story becoming narrative inspiration for the Power Universe.

Another photo features 50 alongside Chin and Mike Moy, former leader of the Fuk Ching gang. Moy later left organized crime to become an NYPD detective.

“This is gonna be a big one. POWER in Chinatown, Mike Moy,” 50 wrote.

50 Cent’s Chinatown

He also featured Moy’s memoir, Bad to Blue, a tale of redemption that fits neatly into Power’s exploration of identity and moral complexity.

Since Power ended in 2020, Starz has launched four spinoffs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power: Origins. Each installment dives into the personal histories and criminal empires of its characters.

None have explored New York’s Asian-American neighborhoods. That’s where Chinatown comes in.

There’s no official word on whether Chin and Moy’s lives will shape a new series or merge into an existing one. But 50’s posts suggest a thematic shift. By spotlighting men whose lives intersect crime, community, and reinvention, he’s expanding the universe’s cultural depth.

No word of Chinatown will be a part of the Power Universe. However, 50’s influence, marketing, and promotional genius will.

50 Cent opened his G-Unit studios in Shreveport, Louisana in January. He secured a 30 year lease and festival that brought the economy millions. He plans to provide the community with employment opportunities as he buys various properties in the city’s downtown area.