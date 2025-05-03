Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent’s Substance Abuse Allegations

Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent Allegations Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: 50 Cent and Lil Meech attend BMF Series Party Hosted by 50cent on September 25, 2021 in ATLANTA, GAorgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Last month, 50 Cent posted a photo of Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair, accompanied by Amy Winehouse's song "Rehab."

50 Cent has been going after Big Meech and his son Lil Meech for months, and it doesn't look like he'll be letting up any time soon. After setting his sights on the BMF actor in February, he accused him of using drugs on set, and alleged that he sent him to rehab for it.

"I thought about it," he captioned an Instagram post at the time. "I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship. I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*ck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little had whippets in his truck. I said what the f*ck is whippets I look it’s the sh*t that be in Bebe guns."

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Beyonce Amid Reports Of Low Ticket Sales On The "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Why Are 50 Cent And Big Meech Beefing?

Fif doubled down on his claim in April, hopping on the platform once again to share a photo of Lil Meech asleep in a wheelchair. The post featured the song "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse.

“Damn, this is BAD. You believe me now? Oh, now you want to believe me, OK," the mogul wrote. Lil and Big Meech have kept fairly quiet about all of 50 Cent's taunting in recent weeks. During a recent chat with TMZ, however, the 25-year-old addressed the claim that he was sent to rehab.

“Where I’m from, everybody needs rehab,” he said simply.

50 Cent's beef with Big Meech and his son began earlier this year when the former drug kingpin was released from prison. He teamed up with Fif's foe Rick Ross for a welcome home concert, which didn't sit well with the Queens rapper whatsoever. As a result, he's been brutally trolling the father-son duo online ever since.

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Target Big Meech With Relentless “Rat” Accusations

