50 Cent Trolls Beyonce Amid Reports Of Low Ticket Sales On The "Cowboy Carter Tour"

50 Cent poked fun at Beyonce on Instagram, Monday afternoon, after TMZ reported that she's struggling to sell tickets to shows on her upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. The outlet broke the news, earlier in the day, explaining that tonight's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles still has over 3,800 tickets available.

“Sh*t getting real out here,“ 50 wrote. “Hey the tickets ain’t selling?” Fans joined in on the jokes in the comments section. “In this economy, man somebody just go live I’ll watch from there,” one user remarked. Another theorized: “She waited to late. Chris Brown already got that money!!!”

The drama comes after Beyonce promoted the SoFi Stadium show in a post on Instagram on Monday morning. "SHE COMING," she captioned a brief clip of the stadium preparing for her arrival.

Despite the lack of sales, fans in Beyonce's comments section appear stoked for the tour. "The GOAT on the Rodeo !!! We are so ready mother," one user wrote. Another added: "Only Beyonce can do a snippet like this and the world loses it."

Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Opening night on the Cowboy Carter Tour will be on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Beyonce will be performing dozens of shows across both North America and Europe before wrapping up on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada.

The tour is in promotion of Beyonce's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The project sees the legendary singer experiment with a number of genres including country, western, Americana, blues, folk and R&B. Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Willie Jones all make appearances on the project.