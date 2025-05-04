Beyonce's Daughter Adorably Copies Her Dance Moves During "Cowboy Carter" Tour

BY Cole Blake 335 Views
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyonce kicked off her highly-anticipated tour in Los Angeles, late last month, and will be performing through July.

Beyonce's daughter, Rumi, is going viral on social media for adorably copying her mother's dance moves while watching her perform backstage during the Cowboy Carter tour. The clip was taken by a fan as Beyonce's performed "PROTECTOR" during a show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "It’s so funny because sometimes kids don’t know their parents are famous, but it’s like she knows and she loves it," one user wrote on Instagram with a number of laughing emojis. Another added: "Rumi is so relatable when you have multiple kids, it’s always that lil one that’s busy. I love the normalcy she brings. She’s so cute."

"PROTECTOR" released as the fourth track from Cowboy Carter in 2024. The song serves as an ode to motherhood and was born out of Beyonce's love for her children. "Born to be a protector / Even though I know, someday, you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector / And even though I know, someday, you're gonna shine on your own," she sings on the chorus.

Read More: Beyoncé Reportedly Facing Cease And Desist Over Unauthorized Use Of Las Vegas Sphere During "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce's Tour Dates

Beyonce kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, late last month. She's doing a total of five shows at the venue before traveling across North America and Europe for the rest of the tour. She'll be performing dozens of concerts before wrapping up on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

The tour began with some drama after TMZ reported that Beyonce was struggling to sell out SoFi Stadium. The outlet noted that over 3,800 tickets were still available just hours before the first show. 50 Cent ended up sharing the story on Instagram and poking fun at her in the caption. “Sh*t getting real out here,“ 50 wrote. “Hey the tickets ain’t selling?”

Beyonce's next concert will be on Sunday night, once again at SoFi Stadium. She's got three more shows there before moving on to Chicago's Soldier Field on May 15th.

Read More: Beyoncé Fans Get Into A Messy And Unnecessary Brawl After Night One Of The "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
