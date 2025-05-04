Beyonce's daughter, Rumi, is going viral on social media for adorably copying her mother's dance moves while watching her perform backstage during the Cowboy Carter tour. The clip was taken by a fan as Beyonce's performed "PROTECTOR" during a show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "It’s so funny because sometimes kids don’t know their parents are famous, but it’s like she knows and she loves it," one user wrote on Instagram with a number of laughing emojis. Another added: "Rumi is so relatable when you have multiple kids, it’s always that lil one that’s busy. I love the normalcy she brings. She’s so cute."

"PROTECTOR" released as the fourth track from Cowboy Carter in 2024. The song serves as an ode to motherhood and was born out of Beyonce's love for her children. "Born to be a protector / Even though I know, someday, you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector / And even though I know, someday, you're gonna shine on your own," she sings on the chorus.

Beyonce kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, late last month. She's doing a total of five shows at the venue before traveling across North America and Europe for the rest of the tour. She'll be performing dozens of concerts before wrapping up on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

The tour began with some drama after TMZ reported that Beyonce was struggling to sell out SoFi Stadium. The outlet noted that over 3,800 tickets were still available just hours before the first show. 50 Cent ended up sharing the story on Instagram and poking fun at her in the caption. “Sh*t getting real out here,“ 50 wrote. “Hey the tickets ain’t selling?”