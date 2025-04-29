Beyonce Fans Believe She's Teasing Her Next Album With "Cowboy Carter Tour" Merch

Beyonce kicked off her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night. In turn, fans were able to get their first look at the merchandise that will be available for purchase during the remaining shows.

Many users on the internet have noted that one of the shirts could be hinting at an upcoming album. Under Cowboy Carter, it reads "2/3," as caught by Uproxx. Beyonce previously confirmed that both her 2022 album, Renaissance, as well as the latest project are part of a trilogy.

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” she wrote in a message on her official website in 2024, as noted by Billboard. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating [Renaissance] allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

It's unclear what direction Beyonce will go in with Act III. For Cowboy Carter, she experimented with a number of genres including country, western, Americana, blues, folk and R&B. She worked exclusively with country artists, tapping Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Willie Jones for features.

Beyonce Ticket Sales

Despite the excitement for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, TMZ noted on Monday that over 3,000 tickets were still available for the SoFi Stadium show. 50 Cent ended up using the opportunity to poke fun at Beyonce on Instagram. He shared the story and wrote in the caption: “Sh*t getting real out here. Hey the tickets ain’t selling?”