Beyonce Gets The Beyhive Buzzing With Stunning New "Cowboy Carter" Tour Teaser

Beyonce has kept things pretty quiet ahead of her COWBOY CARTER tour kicking off tomorrow (Monday, April 28) in Los Angeles, which has only built up more hype. As such, with every little hint we get, the Beyhive goes wild with what their fav has in store.

In a recent video on her Instagram, as caught by UPROXX, the Houston superstar uploaded a video from inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In it, a camera pans over a massive stage setup showing the entirety of the stadium, indicating the massive scale of this "Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" trek from Beyoncé.

This will wrap up the COWBOY CARTER cycle for fans, and they are left with one more chapter in the RENAISSANCE trilogy. It's been a long, fun, and sometimes divisive road, especially when talking about Beyonce's place in country music and the conversations that caused.

What Did Kanye West Say About Jay-Z & Beyonce's Twins?

Elsewhere, though, the Destiny's Child singer is dealing with a lot of narratives around her name. Sadly, none of them have to do with the COWBOY CARTER tour, and most of them involve her family.

For one, Kanye West drew a lot of controversy when he brought up Beyoncé's twins with her husband and superstar rapper Jay-Z, accusing them of having a mental disability. The power couple never officially responded to these attacks, but rumors surfaced about their alleged consideration of legal action.

Speaking of legal action, some Diddy accusations also roped in the two, such as a lawsuit naming Beyoncé and Jay-Z. However, this specific instance is no longer affecting them, as the plaintiff removed their names from the legal pursuit.

With all this in mind, many wonder how the COWBOY CARTER tour will shape up and whether or not any of these narratives will come up. There's been a lot on her plate so far this year, but this is far and away the main course.