Beyonce Already Close To Selling All Tickets For "Cowboy Carter" Tour With A Month Left

The don't call Beyonce Queen Bey for nothing. The multi-hyphenate icon is about to sell out of tickets for her upcoming tour. It's accompanying her GRAMMY-winning album country album, COWBOY CARTER. The Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour is the actual name of it. This report comes courtesy of some stats that promoter Live Nation provided to Billboard Pro. According to them, the world trek is already 94% sold. Overall, that's an astonishing feat, even for Bey. That's especially true when you consider the fact that she still has a month and change to go before hitting the road.
It's also incredible due to the controversial nature of her eighth studio album. Many have criticized the Texas native for veering off into a genre she's barely touched on throughout her illustrious career. Those arguments intensified after Beyonce went on to win three GRAMMY trophies earlier this year. Particularly, her taking home the Album of the Year and Best Country Album categories was fishy to a lot of people. But the obstacles don't stop there for her and the LP. Die-hard fans were even voicing their complaints about the lack of locations and maddening Ticketmaster pre-sale issues.
When Is Beyonce Going On Tour In 2025?
But things have been taking a more positive form for Beyonce as of late now. In relation to the astonishing number of tickets sold, she was recently projected to make around $300 million from this tour. Her last live performance run for RENAISSANCE made her a whopping half a billion dollars for reference. But this figure is arguably more impressive due to the fact that there are less stops. Prior to this sales update for the Cowboy Carter set, there were 22 dates listed.
But with such high demand for admissions, Beyonce decided to add on one more location. That would be Las Vegas per Yahoo! Entertainment. It will be held at Allegiant Stadium on July 25, making that the new final stop for her. She doesn't hit the road until April 28 in Los Angeles. Other cities include Chicago, East Rutherford, London, Paris, and more.