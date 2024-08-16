The Sneakers Of Team USA Basketball's Gold-Winning Game

Team USA men's basketball secured their 16th gold medal in style.

Team USA took home the gold after a thrilling 98-87 win against France. Led by superstars such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry, it's no surprise this team looked court on court. Each player not only brought their A-game but also some serious sneaker swagger. As Team USA won their 16th gold medal in Olympic history, they also made sure they looked good doing it. From chromatic gold sneakers to classic red, white, and blue, these sneakers certainly make a statement.

Jayson Tatum

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: A pair of shoes worn by Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum may have made headlines for the wrong reasons this Olympics, but his kicks certainly stood out. He wore his signature silhouette, the Jordan Tatum 3, in a mostly black color scheme. The pair features vibrant light blue details throughout, with a red Jumpman and his son's name, Deuce, on the sides. Tatum only played 11 minutes in the final, but he played an important role throughout the Olympics.

LeBron James

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Shoes of US player LeBron James (6) during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LeBron James, veteran leader of Team USA, sported his signature LeBron 22 in an all-gold color scheme. LeBron, who scored 14 points and had 10 assists, proved to be Team USA's heartbeat throughout these Olympics. LeBron was seemingly preparing to take home the gold, as this pair features a vibrant display of chromatic gold. Black details are located around the sneakers as well.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Shoes of Kevin Durant of the United States are captured during the Men's Basketball Final match between France and the United States of America on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant, who became the all-time leading scorer in Team USA basketball history with 518 points, sported his Nike KD 4. The pair was actually released in a "USA" colorway, which is featured here, but without the gold heel tab. This seems like an extra addition to be featured in the gold medal game. Durant certainly showcased his scoring ability this Olympics, proving why he's one of the greatest ever.

Devin Booker

Evan Fournier of France and Devin Booker of USA battle for the ball during the Men's Basketball Gold Medal match between France and United States of America on Day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns star, certainly proved to be useful in this Olympic campaign. Known for his innate scoring abilities, Booker actually became a defensive hero, especially against Serbia. For instance, against Serbia, he played a significant role in disrupting their point guard’s rhythm, which helped stall their offense in the fourth quarter. He wore the Nike Book 1 in a navy colorway, with a vibrant gold Swoosh on the sides.

Stephen Curry

LILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Stephen Curry of United States shoes details during the Men's Gold Medal Game, Game 50, match between France and United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 10, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)