LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 22 “Olympic Gold Medal” PE In Olympic Win

It's almost like LeBron knew he was getting gold.

LeBron James made a memorable appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he not only led Team USA to a gold medal victory but also showcased the exclusive Nike LeBron 22 "Olympic Gold Medal" PE colorway. During the finals, LeBron sported this specially designed sneaker, which featured a striking metallic gold that symbolized the prestige and spirit of the Olympic Games. The gold pair shimmered with a luxury befitting an Olympic champion, emphasizing the celebration of excellence and the pinnacle of sports achievement.

This Nike LeBron 22 PE, customized for LeBron's Olympic journey, highlighted his significant contributions to basketball and his legacy on the Olympic stage. The sneaker, with its gold-speckled, semi-translucent outsole and luxurious gold upper, celebrated the culmination of years of preparation and the ultimate reward for excellence. However, fans and sneaker enthusiasts will have to admire it from afar, as this "Olympic Gold Medal" edition is exclusive to LeBron and will not be available for public purchase. This sneaker is now a unique piece of sports history, commemorating a historic moment at the Olympic Games.

"Olympic Gold Medal" Nike LeBron 22

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Shoes of US player LeBron James (6) during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The sneakers feature a gold sole with a matching gold midsole, both featuring black speckles. The uppers of these sneakers are comprised of metallic gold leather, with more matching accents. A metallic gold Swoosh is on the sides as well as a metallic gold crown logo. Black laces and more gold and shiny accents complete the sneakers.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike LeBron 22 “Olympic Gold Medal” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Shoes of US player LeBron James (6) during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)