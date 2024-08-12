Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flax” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
An earthy look for the AJ1 Low.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is set to drop in a new "Flax" colorway, offering a fresh take on this classic silhouette. This version features a flax base complemented by dark brown overlays, giving it a robust and earthy feel that's perfect for fall. The choice of materials ensures durability and a premium look, making these sneakers not only stylish but also practical for everyday wear. This colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE maintains the iconic elements of the original design while introducing a unique twist with its natural color scheme.

The flax and dark brown combination brings a subtle yet impactful aesthetic that stands out in the crowd. It’s a versatile addition to any sneaker collection, suitable for various outfits and occasions. Sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate a minimalist yet distinctive style will find the "Flax" colorway particularly appealing. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE continues to impress with its ability to blend heritage with modern trends, making each release a sought-after piece. Keep an eye out for these as they hit the shelves, as they're sure to be a popular pick this season.

Read More: Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Visty” Release Date Revealed

"Flax" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber outsole and a crisp sail midsole. The upper features a base of flax leather and dark baroque brown leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a black, and the tongue features orange Jordan branding. Finally, the heels feature a flax-colored Jordan Wings logo.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flax” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low Will Be Very Exclusive

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...