Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flax” Gets Official Images

An earthy look for the AJ1 Low.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is set to drop in a new "Flax" colorway, offering a fresh take on this classic silhouette. This version features a flax base complemented by dark brown overlays, giving it a robust and earthy feel that's perfect for fall. The choice of materials ensures durability and a premium look, making these sneakers not only stylish but also practical for everyday wear. This colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE maintains the iconic elements of the original design while introducing a unique twist with its natural color scheme.

The flax and dark brown combination brings a subtle yet impactful aesthetic that stands out in the crowd. It’s a versatile addition to any sneaker collection, suitable for various outfits and occasions. Sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate a minimalist yet distinctive style will find the "Flax" colorway particularly appealing. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE continues to impress with its ability to blend heritage with modern trends, making each release a sought-after piece. Keep an eye out for these as they hit the shelves, as they're sure to be a popular pick this season.

"Flax" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber outsole and a crisp sail midsole. The upper features a base of flax leather and dark baroque brown leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a black, and the tongue features orange Jordan branding. Finally, the heels feature a flax-colored Jordan Wings logo.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Flax” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike