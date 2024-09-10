Jordan Spizike Low “Flax” Officially Revealed

Fall vibes for this sneaker.

The Jordan Spizike Low is set to release in a fresh "Flax" colorway, bringing a sleek new look to the classic hybrid design. This upcoming version features a rich brown upper, offering a warm and earthy tone that stands out. The combination of black and grey details adds contrast, creating a balanced and stylish aesthetic. A standout feature of the "Flax" colorway is the sanddrift rubber sole and midsole, which complement the brown upper perfectly. The sanddrift hue adds a subtle yet impactful touch, tying the entire look together.

The mix of materials and colors gives the Jordan Spizike Low a modern twist while maintaining its classic appeal. Known for blending elements from various Air Jordan models, the Spizike Low combines style with comfort. The "Flax" edition stays true to the shoe’s legacy, offering both visual appeal and practicality. Its durable build and comfortable fit make it ideal for everyday wear, whether on or off the court. The "Flax" colorway of the Jordan Spizike Low is expected to be a hit among fans looking for a versatile yet stylish pair. Keep an eye out for this release as it’s sure to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Flax" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A sanddrift rubber sole and a matching midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heel, form the foundation of the sneakers. Additionally, the uppers, crafted from flax leather, showcase brown overlays along the toebox and heels for a striking look. Sanddrift mesh on the sides adds to the texture, while orange accents brighten the rest of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low "Flax" will be released sometime this fall or winter. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released.

Image via Nike