Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

A spooky new Dunk for Halloween.

The Nike Dunk Low is getting spooky with its upcoming "Halloween" colorway. This release features a black cracked leather base, giving the shoe a worn, eerie look. Yellow cracked leather overlays add contrast, bringing a bold pop of color to the design. The cracked texture creates a unique, distressed style perfect for the Halloween theme. One standout detail is the black skull on the toebox, adding an extra eerie touch to the sneaker. This skull design fits perfectly with the Halloween vibe, making the Dunk Low even more eye-catching.

The combination of the cracked leather and skull graphic makes this pair a must-have for fans of Halloween-themed releases. The Nike Dunk Low has been a fan favorite for years, known for its versatility and stylish collaborations. This "Halloween" edition keeps that tradition alive while adding a spooky twist. With its bold design and standout details, the "Halloween" Nike Dunk Low is set to be a favorite among sneakerheads. Whether you’re collecting or wearing them casually, this pair is sure to turn heads when it drops later this season.

"Halloween" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a black cracked leather base, with vibrant yellow cracked leather overlays creating a very worn-out look. Also, the toebox of the sneakers has been transformed into a black skull, adding a spooky vibe. Finally, Nike branding on the tongues and heels rounds out the shoes.