Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” Release Date Revealed

A release date has been set and it's very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low "Escargot" is going to drop on September 12th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release.

The "Escargot" Dunk Low brings a fresh twist to the sneaker world with its quirky design, sure to turn heads and spark conversations . Both sneaker enthusiasts and casual fans will appreciate the standout look. Nike’s trademark quality and comfort ensure these sneakers not only look great but also feel amazing to wear. With the release date just around the corner, anticipation is high as sneakerheads prepare to grab the Nike SB Dunk Low "Escargot." Keep reading for the exact date and get ready to snag these eye-catching kicks!

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.