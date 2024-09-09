Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” Release Date Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Escargot" colorway, and the release date is now officially confirmed and coming up fast. This vibrant green sneaker boasts a fun design, featuring a dinner plate and utensils printed on the insoles alongside Nike branding. The bold green color ensures you’ll stand out, whether on the streets or at the skatepark. The playful addition of the dinner-themed graphics adds a unique, creative touch, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Nike SB Dunk Low line. Keep reading to find out when this exciting release drops.
The "Escargot" Dunk Low brings a fresh twist to the sneaker world with its quirky design, sure to turn heads and spark conversations. Both sneaker enthusiasts and casual fans will appreciate the standout look. Nike’s trademark quality and comfort ensure these sneakers not only look great but also feel amazing to wear. With the release date just around the corner, anticipation is high as sneakerheads prepare to grab the Nike SB Dunk Low "Escargot." Keep reading for the exact date and get ready to snag these eye-catching kicks!
"Escargot" Nike SB Dunk Low
The sneakers come with a brown gum rubber sole combined with a clean white midsole. The uppers display a bright green shade, complemented by beige overlays. A silver Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, while the heels feature silver accents with green Nike branding. Lastly, the insoles showcase a dinner plate design alongside Nike branding.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” is going to drop on September 12th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
