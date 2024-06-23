Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Escargot: snails as food.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Escargot" colorway. This vibrant green sneaker features a unique design, complete with a dinner plate and utensils printed on the insoles alongside Nike branding. The bold green colorway ensures you'll stand out, whether you're on the streets or at the skatepark. The addition of the dinner plate and utensils adds a playful and creative touch, embodying the fun spirit of the Nike SB Dunk Low line.

The "Escargot" Dunk Low brings a refreshing twist to the sneaker scene with its quirky design. It's sure to spark conversations and draw admiration from both sneaker enthusiasts and casual onlookers. The quality craftsmanship and comfort synonymous with Nike guarantee that these sneakers will not only look great but also feel fantastic on your feet. As the release date nears, excitement is building among sneakerheads eager to add the Nike SB Dunk Low "Escargot" to their collections. Get ready to feast your eyes on the freshest kicks around!

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Surfaces Online: New Images

"Escargot" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers showcase a vibrant green color, accented with beige overlays. Additionally, a silver Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The heels also have silver detailing with green Nike branding. Finally, the insoles highlight a dinner plate motif with Nike branding.

More Photos

Complex reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Dinner Plate” Gets Exclusive Photos6.1K
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Phantom/Hyper Royal” Confirmed Release Day608
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” On-Foot Photos6.3K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Slated For This Winter: First Look1339