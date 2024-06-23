Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” Officially Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Escargot" colorway. This vibrant green sneaker features a unique design, complete with a dinner plate and utensils printed on the insoles alongside Nike branding. The bold green colorway ensures you'll stand out, whether you're on the streets or at the skatepark. The addition of the dinner plate and utensils adds a playful and creative touch, embodying the fun spirit of the Nike SB Dunk Low line.
The "Escargot" Dunk Low brings a refreshing twist to the sneaker scene with its quirky design. It's sure to spark conversations and draw admiration from both sneaker enthusiasts and casual onlookers. The quality craftsmanship and comfort synonymous with Nike guarantee that these sneakers will not only look great but also feel fantastic on your feet. As the release date nears, excitement is building among sneakerheads eager to add the Nike SB Dunk Low "Escargot" to their collections. Get ready to feast your eyes on the freshest kicks around!
"Escargot" Nike SB Dunk Low
The sneakers feature a brown gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers showcase a vibrant green color, accented with beige overlays. Additionally, a silver Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The heels also have silver detailing with green Nike branding. Finally, the insoles highlight a dinner plate motif with Nike branding.
Complex reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” is going to drop sometime this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
