Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” Gets Official Images

Summer skateboarding never looked so good.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with racer blue leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is blue as well. Finally, blue laces and silver detailed Nike branding on the tongue complete the design.

