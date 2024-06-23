Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” Gets Official Images

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Racer Blue" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. This new edition features a clean white leather base, providing a classic and versatile foundation. The standout element of this design is the vibrant blue leather overlays, adding a bold and eye-catching contrast to the shoe. The blue accents are not limited to the overlays. The laces, tongue, and collar also sport the striking "Racer Blue" hue, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing look. The white midsole and blue rubber outsole complement the overall design.
The high-top silhouette offers excellent ankle support, making it ideal for both casual wear and active use. The premium leather construction ensures durability, while the padded collar and cushioned insole provide comfort throughout the day. The iconic Nike Swoosh, prominently displayed on the sides in blue, completes the design, reinforcing the brand's heritage and appeal. The "Racer Blue" colorway is expected to be a hit, appealing to both long-time Dunk fans and newcomers. With its vibrant color scheme and classic silhouette, the Nike Dunk High "Racer Blue" is a must-have for any sneaker collection.
"Racer Blue" Nike Dunk High
The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with racer blue leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is blue as well. Finally, blue laces and silver detailed Nike branding on the tongue complete the design.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]