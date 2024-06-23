Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Summer skateboarding never looked so good.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Racer Blue" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. This new edition features a clean white leather base, providing a classic and versatile foundation. The standout element of this design is the vibrant blue leather overlays, adding a bold and eye-catching contrast to the shoe. The blue accents are not limited to the overlays. The laces, tongue, and collar also sport the striking "Racer Blue" hue, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing look. The white midsole and blue rubber outsole complement the overall design.

The high-top silhouette offers excellent ankle support, making it ideal for both casual wear and active use. The premium leather construction ensures durability, while the padded collar and cushioned insole provide comfort throughout the day. The iconic Nike Swoosh, prominently displayed on the sides in blue, completes the design, reinforcing the brand's heritage and appeal. The "Racer Blue" colorway is expected to be a hit, appealing to both long-time Dunk fans and newcomers. With its vibrant color scheme and classic silhouette, the Nike Dunk High "Racer Blue" is a must-have for any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Escargot” Officially Revealed

"Racer Blue" Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with racer blue leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is blue as well. Finally, blue laces and silver detailed Nike branding on the tongue complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk High “Racer Blue” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” Surfaces Online: New Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low Twist “Glacier Blue” Officially Revealed533
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Dusty Cactus” Officially Unveiled12.1K
Nike-Dunk-High-White-Concord-DV0828-101-5SneakersNike Dunk High “White Concord” Official Photos Revealed530
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Baltic Blue” Official Photos Revealed804