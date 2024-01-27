Nike Dunk High “Gym Red” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Dunk High is gearing up for a bold appearance with its upcoming "Gym Red" colorway, injecting a vibrant and energetic vibe into the iconic silhouette. In the "Gym Red" edition, a striking red hue takes the spotlight, creating a dynamic and eye-catching design. Known for its timeless appeal and versatility, the Dunk High continues to be a popular choice. The upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual impact but also provides a standout option for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a bold and energetic look.

With its classic high-top silhouette and the intense "Gym Red" color scheme, the Dunk High is poised to be a standout in sneaker collections. Whether worn casually or to make a statement, this release exemplifies Dunk High's ability to seamlessly blend comfort and fashion in a single pair of sneakers. The vibrant red adds a punch of energy to the classic design, making it a captivating choice for those who want to stand out in their footwear.

"Gym Red" Nike Dunk High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, while bright red leather overlays tie the sneakers in. Also, a red leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Red laces and more red Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a very clean and simple colorway that fans will enjoy this summer.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk High “Gym Red” will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.