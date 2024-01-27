Nike Air Max 1 LX “Team Red” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 LX is gearing up for a stylish presence with its upcoming "Team Red" colorway. This release introduces a vibrant aesthetic to the iconic silhouette. In the "Team Red" Air Max 1 LX, a deep red color takes the spotlight, creating a bold and eye-catching design. The use of team red adds a touch of sophistication and versatility to the classic silhouette. Known for its comfort and timeless appeal, the Air Max 1 LX continues to be a sought-after sneaker.

The upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual impact but also provides a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a blend of style and everyday wear. With its iconic silhouette and the dynamic "Team Red" color scheme, the Air Max 1 LX is poised to be a standout in sneaker collections. Whether worn casually or to make a statement, this release exemplifies the Air Max 1 LX's ability to seamlessly merge comfort and fashion in a single pair of sneakers.

"Team Red" Nike Air Max 1 LX

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features a Nike air bubble. The uppers are constructed from an off-white base, with off-white leather overlays of island crocodile team red leather. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, gold Nike branding is found on the tongues as well as embedded into the heels. Finally, note that this pair is a WMNS release, so only women's sizing will be available.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 LX “Team Red” will be released at some point in February. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

