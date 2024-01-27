Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Sea Glass” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is gearing up for a new look with its upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway. This release not only introduces a coastal aesthetic but also aligns with sustainability, featuring eco-friendly materials. In the "Sea Glass" Dunk Low Next Nature, the color palette, reminiscent of coastal hues, dominates the design. The use of sustainable materials makes it an eco-friendly choice for casual wear. Renowned for its comfort and versatility, the Dunk Low Next Nature continues to be a sought-after sneaker.

The "Sea Glass" release not only enhances its visual appeal but also underscores a commitment to sustainability, offering a new option for environmentally-conscious sneaker enthusiasts. With its classic silhouette and eco-friendly materials, the "Sea Glass" Dunk Low Next Nature is poised to capture attention on multiple fronts. Whether strolling by the shore or navigating city streets, this colorway exemplifies the Dunk Low Next Nature's ability to seamlessly merge comfort, fashion, and sustainability, catering to nature lovers and eco-conscious sneaker lovers alike.

The sneakers feature a bright green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Next, the upper features a cream base with bright green leather overlays and a lighter leather Swoosh. Also, the laces feature a lighter green. Further, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have yellow insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Sea Glass” is going to drop in the summer. Also, the retail price will be $120 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

