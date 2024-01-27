Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Sea Glass” Official Photos Revealed

Another color of this shoe is on the way.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Dunk-Low-Next-Nature-Sea-Glass-FN6344-001-5

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is gearing up for a new look with its upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway. This release not only introduces a coastal aesthetic but also aligns with sustainability, featuring eco-friendly materials. In the "Sea Glass" Dunk Low Next Nature, the color palette, reminiscent of coastal hues, dominates the design. The use of sustainable materials makes it an eco-friendly choice for casual wear. Renowned for its comfort and versatility, the Dunk Low Next Nature continues to be a sought-after sneaker. 

The "Sea Glass" release not only enhances its visual appeal but also underscores a commitment to sustainability, offering a new option for environmentally-conscious sneaker enthusiasts. With its classic silhouette and eco-friendly materials, the "Sea Glass" Dunk Low Next Nature is poised to capture attention on multiple fronts. Whether strolling by the shore or navigating city streets, this colorway exemplifies the Dunk Low Next Nature's ability to seamlessly merge comfort, fashion, and sustainability, catering to nature lovers and eco-conscious sneaker lovers alike.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon

“Sea Glass” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bright green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Next, the upper features a cream base with bright green leather overlays and a lighter leather Swoosh. Also, the laces feature a lighter green. Further, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have yellow insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Sea Glass” is going to drop in the summer. Also, the retail price will be $120 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Alabaster” Coming Soon

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.