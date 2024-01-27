Jordan Spizike Low “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon

The Jordan Spizike Low, a fusion of iconic Jordan models, showcases a unique blend of style and heritage. The anticipation is building for the upcoming "Coconut Milk" colorway, promising a fresh and distinctive look for this popular silhouette. Also, designed with elements from the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5, 6, and 20, the Spizike Low embodies the essence of Michael Jordan's legacy on the court. The "Coconut Milk" edition introduces a new color palette to the mix, offering a refreshing and contemporary twist to the classic design.

Next, featuring a combination of coconut milk tones, the upcoming release adds a touch of subtlety to Spizike Low's bold aesthetic. The unique blend of materials and intricate detailing on the shoe makes it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts looking for a fusion of heritage and modern style. As the Jordan Spizike Low continues to pay homage to the basketball legend, the "Coconut Milk" colorway is expected to capture attention with its design. Overall, with a nod to the past and an eye on the future, the Spizike Low remains a symbol of Jordan's enduring impact on sneaker culture.

“Coconut Milk” Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in sail and a midsole in the same clean color create the base of the sneakers. The midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from coconut milk leather, accented with a subtle blend of light and dark grey elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, grey mesh lines the sides, while coconut milk laces elegantly finish the design. Red accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Fianlly, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Coconut Milk” will be released in the spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

