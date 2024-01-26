Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Gold” Gets Official Nike Photos

The Air Jordan 4, a timeless favorite, continues to make waves with its classic design and upcoming releases. The eagerly awaited "Metallic Gold" colorway adds a touch of opulence to this iconic silhouette. Featuring an all-sail upper, the shoes exude a clean and sophisticated vibe. The standout element of the "Metallic Gold" edition lies in its details, where metallic gold accents elevate the overall aesthetic. Overall, these subtle yet striking additions provide a luxurious contrast to the predominantly sail-colored upper, creating a balance between simplicity and extravagance.

The Air Jordan 4's massive popularity is attributed to its comfort. The "Metallic Gold" colorway, with its unique combination of hues, is expected to become a sought-after choice for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Whether on the streets or making a statement on the court, the Air Jordan 4 continues to set the standard for timeless footwear. Also, the upcoming "Metallic Gold" release is poised to add a touch of glamour to its storied legacy.

“Metallic Gold” Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a matching sail midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a sail leather base, with more sail leather overlays. Also, metallic gold details can be found all over the sneakers. First, the lacing system features gold accents to hold the laces in place. Sail Jordan branding can be found on the tongues and heels. Finally, note this pair is a WMNS exclusive.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Sail” will be released on March 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

